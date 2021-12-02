Left Menu

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz to give 'personal statement' at 1030 GMT

(1030 GMT), his conservative party said in a statement on Thursday, soon after media reports emerged that he plans to withdraw from political life. Kurz quit as chancellor in October at the behest of his coalition partner the Greens after prosecutors placed him under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences.

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz to give 'personal statement' at 1030 GMT
Austrian former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will issue a "personal statement" at 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT), his conservative party said in a statement on Thursday, soon after media reports emerged that he plans to withdraw from political life.

Kurz quit as chancellor in October at the behest of his coalition partner the Greens after prosecutors placed him under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses. He remains the leader of his party and a lawmaker.

