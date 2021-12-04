Lebanon PM says call with Saudi Crown Prince and Macron 'important step' - statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:46 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Saturday the call he had earlier with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron was "an important step" towards restoring relations with the Gulf.
The Lebanese cabinet said in a statement on Facebook that Mikati stressed his government's commitment to make reforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blackstone makes sweetened $6.2 bln play for Australia's Crown
Pooja Badlani crowned Mrs India Worldwide Queen - Element Air, at the grand finale in UAE
Rallying-Ogier wins his eighth WRC title as Toyota are also crowned
Facebook posts in Arbery trial reflect online neighbour fear
Tennis-Zverev downs Medvedev to win second ATP Finals crown