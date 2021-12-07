Left Menu

Don't go to Kolkata even by mistake: Goa CM to locals, reminds them of alleged post-poll violence in WB

In a veiled reference to the alleged post-poll violence in TMC-ruled West Bengal, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to local people not to visit Kolkata even by mistake.Without taking any names, he also slammed supporters of TMC and others for comparing the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to goddess Shantadurga.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 21:11 IST
In a veiled reference to the alleged post-poll violence in TMC-ruled West Bengal, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to local people not to visit Kolkata ''even by mistake''.

Without taking any names, he also slammed supporters of TMC and others for comparing the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to goddess Shantadurga. Sawant was addressing a gathering at Ponda town after inducting former Congress MLA Ravi Naik in the BJP. Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's Goa in-charge for polls Devendra Fadanavis was present along with Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

“Someone comes from Delhi (referring to AAP), TMC comes and MGP ties up with them (for upcoming Goa polls),” Sawant said.

The chief minister accused both the parties (TMC and AAP) of telling “blatant lies” in the run-up to the Goa polls, due in February next year. “Our people don't go to Delhi. And don't go to Kolkata, even by mistake. I am telling you the truth. Don't dare to go there (Kolkata). Do you know what happened there post the recent elections (in West Bengal)? Do you want that kind of violence in Goa?” he asked.

Without taking the name of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sawant said that some leaders are calling her bigger than goddess Shantadurga. “Have they turned insane? They are comparing her (Mamata) to the goddess. We have to tell them that she cannot be compared with our goddess Shantadurga,” he commented.

Sawant said Goa is a cultured state where Goans treat Muslims, Hindus, and Christians as brothers and sisters. ''Here no one kills anyone or commits atrocities on anyone,” he said. The chief minister alleged that 500 people arrive from Kolkata in Goa by train every day. “You have seen a video. They (people from Kolkata) come here and are paid Rs 500 per day,” he said insinuating that the TMC lacked local support for campaigning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

