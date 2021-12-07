U.S. House introduces 'fast-track' legislation to raise debt limit

Left Menu

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to advance legislation providing for fast passage of an increase in the federal government's borrowing authority in order to avoid a looming default on the nation's debt.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:50 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to advance legislation providing for fast passage of an increase in the federal government's borrowing authority in order to avoid a looming default on the nation's debt. The House Rules Committee was scheduled to meet later in the day on the bill that has been introduced and would circumvent procedural hurdles, which can delay the passage of legislation in the Senate.

The dollar amount for the proposed new statutory debt limit still must be determined. Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers have made progress toward crafting legislation to raise the federal government's borrowing authority, adding he was optimistic that a U.S. government default will be avoided.

"We have made good progress on this issue and I am optimistic that we will be able to prevent the awful prospect of the U.S. defaulting on its sovereign debt for the first time ever," Schumer said in a speech to the Senate. A senior Senate Republican, John Cornyn, told reporters that he would be comfortable embracing a debt limit bill that would move on a fast-track through the Senate with only Democratic support.

"It's never been really a fight over the process. It's just the accountability that comes along with spending all this money" that would increase the nation's debt, Cornyn said. He was referring largely to Democratic President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill known as "Build Back Better" that Senate Democrats hope to pass in coming weeks.

Democrats say that most or all of that bill's spending will be offset by tax increases on the wealthy and that the current need to increase the debt limit largely is to cover past spending that Republicans supported. On Monday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he hoped that chamber could vote as soon as this week on a debt limit increase bill, ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's request that Congress do so by Dec. 15.

The Bipartisan Policy Center last week estimated that as soon as Dec. 21 the Treasury Department could run out of "extraordinary measures" to keep government borrowing and debt payments limping along without congressional action.

