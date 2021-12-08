Putin suggests to Biden to remove all restrictions on diplomatic missions
President Vladimir Putin has proposed that Russia and the United States remove all the restrictions on their diplomatic missions, the Kremlin said in a statement after a video call between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
The two countries have been locked in a long dispute over their embassies, in which each has shrunk the size of the other's diplomatic staff.
