Omarova withdraws nomination to lead U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 02:55 IST
Saule Omarova has withdrawn her nomination to lead a top banking regulator, the White House announced Tuesday, after facing opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats. Omarova withdrew her name from consideration to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency after a contentious nomination process that saw moderate Democrats express skepticism over some of her opinions, while Republicans questioned grilled her.
