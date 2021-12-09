Left Menu

Biden taps former HP CEO Whitman as ambassador to Kenya

She would take over from Eric Kneedler, who became chargé d'affaires ad interim for Kenya last January.



U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the nomination of former Hewlett-Packard Chief Executive Margaret Whitman as ambassador to Kenya, a key partner for Washington on issues including counterterrorism.

Whitman, a billionaire former Republican commonly known by her nickname "Meg," was a major donor backing Democrat Biden's campaign. She would take over from Eric Kneedler, who became chargé d’affaires ad interim for Kenya last January.

"Kenya is a strategic partner of the United States, and if confirmed, I look forward to working with the Kenyan government on a wide variety of issues to advance peace, prosperity and health in the country and throughout the region," Whitman said in a statement issued by the White House. Whitman was CEO of Hewlett-Packard and then Hewlett Packard Enterprise from 2011 to 2017. She is currently a board member of Procter & Gamble and General Motors.

Biden also nominated Alina Romanowski, currently ambassador to Kuwait, to be ambassador to Iraq, and put forward businesswoman Constance Milstein for ambassador to Malta, the statement said. All the nominations have to be approved by the Senate.

