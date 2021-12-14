Biden approves federal assistance for Tennessee - White House
14-12-2021
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday approved federal assistance for Tennessee and ordered that state and local response efforts be supplemented after a swarm of tornadoes struck the region on Friday.
The tornadoes struck through six states, including Tennessee where it killed four people, while Kentucky bore the brunt of the storm with at least 74 dead.
