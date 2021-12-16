Left Menu

Expelled BJP leader Surajit Saha says he is mulling to join Trinamool Congress

It has turned into a private limited company of Suvendu Adhikari, Saha told reporters here.West Bengal minister and Howrah Central MLA Arup Roy said Saha has approached us wishing to join TMC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 00:18 IST
Expelled BJP leader Surajit Saha says he is mulling to join Trinamool Congress
Expelled BJP leader Surajit Saha on Wednesday said he was thinking about joining Trinamool Congress.

Saha, a former Howrah Sadar BJP president was expelled from the saffron party about a month back on the charge of breaching organisational discipline for speaking against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

''Yes, I am actively considering to join Trinamool Congress. There is no place for loyal veterans in the BJP any more. It has turned into a private limited company of Suvendu Adhikari,'' Saha told reporters here.

West Bengal minister and Howrah Central MLA Arup Roy said ''Saha has approached us wishing to join TMC. Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee has consented.'' A Howrah district BJP leader said ''Saha was planning to join Trinamool Congress after the assembly polls and he had acted in such a way that the party is forced to expel him. His exit is a good riddance.'' PTI SUS RG RG

