Left Menu

BJP MPs should promote awareness on child nutrition: Nadda

Addressing the BJPs Parliamentary Party meeting, he said the MPs should also organise healthy child competition in their respective constituencies, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.During the meeting, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a presentation on the bill on electoral reforms, and explained the need for such reforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 12:38 IST
BJP MPs should promote awareness on child nutrition: Nadda
BJP national President JP Nadda (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked party MPs to organize programs in their respective constituencies to promote awareness about child nutrition. Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting, he said the MPs should also organize healthy child competition in their respective constituencies, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

During the meeting, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a presentation on the bill on electoral reforms and explained the need for such reforms. A Bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021