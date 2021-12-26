New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL47 RAJNATH-UP-2NDLD BRAHMOS Want to manufacture BrahMos so that no country has audacity to cast evil eye on us: Rajnath Lucknow: India wants to manufacture BrahMos missiles not to attack anyone but to ensure that no other country has the audacity to cast an evil eye on it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, stressing the need to maintain nuclear deterrence.

DEL44 UP-LD SHAH Goons making an exodus under Yogi government: Amit Shah Kasganj (UP): Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said criminals in Uttar Pradesh are making an exodus now, while earlier it was common man who was forced to flee by them.

DES13 UP-SPEAKER-INTERVIEW Congress became property of one family after Independence: UP Assembly Speaker Lucknow: The Congress used to be a democratic organisation till the country gained Independence but after that it became ''property'' of one family, with power being transferred from one generation to another, UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said on Sunday.

DES33 UP-CONG-LD-MARATHON Congress seeks to dub Adityanath as ‘Bulldozernath’ Lucknow: The Congress on Sunday sought to dub Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath as ''Bulldozernath'' or the lord of bulldozers, allegedly out to trample the dreams of youths.

DEL8 PM-HYDROPOWER PROJECT PM Modi to launch hydropower projects, investors' meet in Mandi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

DES12 UKD-MINISTER-CM CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat Dehradun: Putting to rest speculation about his resignation, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Sunday said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is his younger brother who has always stood by him through thick and thin.

DES44 UKD-NADDA Raising marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years progressive: Nadda Dehradun: BJP chief JP Nadda Sunday termed ''progressive'' the proposal to raise the marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move.

DES27 PB-SIDHU-LD MAJITHIA Sidhu targets Channi govt again, dares Majithia to face law Batala (Punjab): Taking on his own party's government, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday asked people whether they were getting cable TV connection and sand at the cheap rates announced recently. DES29 PB-AAP-CANDIDATES AAP declares 15 more candidates for Punjab polls Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday declared 15 more candidates for next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

DES19 RJ-TIKAIT SKM not going to contest election: Rakesh Tikait Jaipur: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and he was not going to join politics.

DES37 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 62 new Covid cases Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 62 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising its tally to 9,55,480.

