Sameer Wankhede is holding Bar License in his name, alleges Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday had given a complaint to Vigilance department of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIT) against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede saying that "Wankhede is holding a Permit Room and Bar License in his name from 1997 onwards till date.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:33 IST
Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday had given a complaint to Vigilance department of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIT) against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede saying that "Wankhede is holding a Permit Room and Bar License in his name from 1997 onwards till date. "Wankhede is holding a Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date...," reads the letter

The complaint further read, "Is a Central govt servant eligible to hold and operate a Permit Room and Bar License in his name? Please take a note of facts, of administrative misconducts... and conduct proper Inquiry in the matter." Earlier on Sunday, Nawab Malik had alleged that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are Lobbying for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede for the further extension of his tenure, which came to end on December 31 last year.

Malik alleged that that NCB zonal director Wankhede is deliberately planting some news and is also, deliberately saying that he does not want an extension. He further alleged that the NCB officer continued his wrongdoings despite a series of exposes by him and they are still trying to trap innocent people. (ANI)

