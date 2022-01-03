Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:31 IST
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge for the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former U.S. President Donald Trump is put on trial.
"If Trump and (former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge," Raisi said in a televised speech on Monday. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by then-president Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers
Raj HC awaits Centre’s stand on raising marriageable age of girls
Govt committed to raising standard of living of people of NER: G. Kishan Reddy
UN experts condemn arbitrary execution of Iranian Kurdish prisoner
Iran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says