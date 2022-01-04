Left Menu

Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, TMC's Babul Supriyo test COVID-positive

Other members of my family are fine, Shukla, the captain of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, told PTI.Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he along with his wife, father and several members of his staff have tested positive for COVID-19.Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill COVID19 patients.

04-01-2022
Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shukla, a former minister in the West Bengal government, said he was in home isolation.

''I have tested positive for COVID-19 and in home isolation. I have a high fever and I am following the doctor's advice. Other members of my family are fine,'' Shukla, the captain of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, told PTI.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he along with his wife, father and several members of his staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

''Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot. Hw can the EWS afford it? (sic),'' he tweeted.

West Bengal's Minister of Power and Sports Aroop Biswas, who was hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday morning.

''I am feeling better. I will be in home as per the doctor's suggestion,'' he said.

Biswas is haemodynamically stable and maintaining saturation in room air, the hospital said, adding that he will be in home isolation for a week.

