Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla visits Assam to attend SPs' meet

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla visited Assam on Tuesday to attend the second edition of the state's superintendents of police (SP) conference at the oil township of Duliajan.
Bhalla, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer of 1984 batch, will interact with the district SPs who have gathered to review work done in the last six months.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had chaired the inaugural day of the meeting on Monday.
Bhalla is expected to give a motivational speech to the SPs of all districts of Assam about various aspects of law and order and the country's prevailing security situation, sources said.
Duliajan is located about 50 km from Dibrugarh, where Bhalla was the Deputy Commissioner in early 1990s.
Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli, state cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Sanjoy Kishan, chief secretary Jishnu Barua, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and senior officers of the Army and air force had attended Monday's inaugural session.
