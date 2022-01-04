Left Menu

Assembly polls: Cong to hold first meeting of Punjab screening committee today

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 18:12 IST
Assembly polls: Cong to hold first meeting of Punjab screening committee today
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, the Congress will hold the first meeting of its screening committee for the state here on Tuesday. Top Congress leaders of the state will attend the panel's meeting which will be chaired by AICC general secretary Ajay Maken.

The panel will screen the candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls and recommend names to the Congress' central election committee, which is chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Ahead of the meeting, some senior Punjab ministers, including Sukhjinder Randhawa, Raja Warring and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and state Congress general secretary Pargat Singh met AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal here.

Sources said the ministers are learnt to have discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming polls.

The Congress screening committee for Punjab has Chandan Yadav and Krishna Allavaru as members, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Choudhary, state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as ex-officio members, besides chairman of the election campaign committee for the state, Sunil Jakhar.

All AICC secretaries for Punjab are also members of the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022