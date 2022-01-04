Left Menu

BJP trying to destroy communal harmony: Owaisi

He attacked opposition party leaders for not raising any questions on activities of Hindu activists.He also alleged that BJP only raises slogans championing women but does not respect them.Taking note of the recent comments made by Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik, he said that even the Governor was criticising BJPs policies.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:11 IST
BJP trying to destroy communal harmony: Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said BJP leaders are trying to destroy communal harmony and dignity of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a gathering at Dingarpur, Owaisi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of encouraging people who are spreading hatred in name of religion. The Muslim leader was referring to the ‘Dharamsansad’ recently held in Haridwar, where open calls for violence against Muslims were made by seers and many others. Owaisi also slammed the controversial ‘Bulli Bai’ app which posted pictures of many Muslim women in an ‘auction’. He attacked opposition party leaders for not raising any questions on activities of ''Hindu activists''.

He also alleged that BJP only raises slogans championing women but does not respect them.

Taking note of the recent comments made by Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik, he said that even the Governor was criticising BJP’s policies. Malik has been critical of centre’s policy on the farm laws and recently alleged the he found Modi “arrogant” when he went to meet him to discuss the matter of farm bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the de...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022