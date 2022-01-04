Oppn can win one RS seat in Assam by fielding consensus candidate: Congress

Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday said that the opposition parties can win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats, which will fall vacant in March, if they field a consensus candidate.

He also hinted that a political leader, rather than someone from a non-political background, may be fielded. Both the seats are held by the Congress at present.

''We should be able to win one of the two seats with the numbers that the opposition comprising Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal has,'' he told reporters.

Saikia said that it was not clear whether another opposition party, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), would support a consensus candidate.

He said that a political leader is likely to be fielded as a person from a non-political background has won as a consensus candidate two years ago.

''We will support someone who is ideologically opposed to the BJP,'' he said.

In the opposition camp, the Congress currently has 27 MLAs, AIUDF has 15 legislators, BPF has three, CPI(M) has one, and there is one independent MLA of the Raijor Dal.

The BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 62, while its allies AGP has nine and UPPL has seven MLAs.

