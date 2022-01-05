Left Menu

CM Gehlot good at making false promises: Poonia

He also accused the CM of making baseless allegations against the Centre to hide his governments failures.Poonia in a statement said Gehlot is the leader in making false promises and announcements.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:18 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he is good at making false promises and announcements. He also accused the CM of making baseless allegations against the Centre to hide his government’s failures.

Poonia in a statement said Gehlot is the ''leader'' in making false promises and announcements. The promise to waive farmers’ loans is still pending even after three of the Congress rule in the state, he said.

He said unemployed youth have been forced to protest as the unemployment rate of the state is hovering around 27 per cent. Poonia alleged that Gehlot keeps making baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers to hide failures of his own government. He said the reality is that even Congress MLAs and ministers are unhappy with the working style of their government.

Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya had accused his own government of horse trading, he said. The chief minister, who cries for saving democracy, had himself misused the power to file cases against his own MLAs and sacked the state deputy CM, he said apparently referring to Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Poonia claimed senior Congress MLAs Bharat Singh Kundanpur, Deepender Singh Shekhawat and minister Hemaram Chaudhary had also raised questions over working style of the Congress government.

