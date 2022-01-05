Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York prosecutor drops sex crime case against ex-governor Cuomo

A New York prosecutor will not pursue a misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he could not prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a statement on Tuesday that his office had investigated the complaint made by former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso and that he found her to be "cooperative and credible."

U.S. CDC backs previous advice for 5-day isolation; no test needed

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday backed its week-old guidance for people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days, adding they could take a rapid antigen test if they want to and can access one, but is not requiring that. The agency had been pressured by health experts to institute a test requirement after it cut in half its guidance last week for people to isolate after a COVID-19 infection to 5 days from 10. It said the move was based on science around transmission of the virus.

Biden to speak 'truth,' honor law enforcement on Jan 6 anniversary -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol by honoring the bravery of law enforcement on the scene, and outlining the unfinished work the nation needs to do to strengthen its democracy, the White House said. "On Thursday, the president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday in the first preview of the president's remarks.

Washington marks one year since deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

President Joe Biden, members of Congress and other Washington officials on Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. Here are select events planned for the day:

Trump cancels planned Jan. 6 news conference

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled a news conference he had scheduled for Jan. 6, the one-year anniversary of his supporters' deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump said in a statement that he would instead discuss many of the same topics he would have addressed at the news conference at a rally in Arizona on Jan. 15.

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 10 million more courses of COVID-19 pills

The Biden administration doubled its order for Pfizer Inc's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, the company and the White House said on Tuesday, providing the government a total of 20 million courses as it fights a record surge in COVID-19 cases. The White House now expects some 4 million treatment courses of the pills to be available by the end of January and 10 million by June, three months sooner than previously planned, according to an administration official.

U.S. jury's mixed Theranos verdict complicates Holmes' potential appeal -experts

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is likely to appeal her conviction for defrauding investors in the blood-testing company, but four legal experts say the fact that the jury acquitted her or failed to reach a verdict on several counts could work against her. Holmes on Monday was found guilty https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-jury-theranos-trial-cannot-agree-verdicts-all-charges-2022-01-03 of defrauding investors in the once high-flying Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, but she was acquitted of deceiving patients. The guilty verdict on four of 11 counts came after a months-long trial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/rise-fall-theranos-founder-elizabeth-holmes-2022-01-04.

Fed's Powell, Brainard to get Senate hearings next week; Biden promises diversity

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will make his first public appearance of 2022 next week as lawmakers consider him for a second four-year term, while President Joe Biden weighs his picks for three other Fed Board seats with an eye to diversity. The Senate Banking Committee will consider Powell's renomination on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern (1500 GMT), the panel said on its website Tuesday. It will hold a separate hearing on Jan. 13 to consider the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair.

U.S. House panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 wants to question Fox News host Sean Hannity about his text messages with former President Donald Trump, his aides and lawyers from that time. Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, on Tuesday sent a letter requesting Hannity voluntarily answer questions about matters including his communications with Trump, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in the days surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

Thousands of desperate drivers trapped on snowbound Virginia highway

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine's routine commute from his Virginia home to Washington on Monday turned into a 27-hour ordeal when a blizzard left a major highway south of the nation's capital impassable, stranding him and thousands of other motorists without food and water in the freezing cold. Interstate 95 -- one of the busiest thoroughfares on the East Coast -- was closed for hours in both directions near Fredricksburg, about 55 miles (89 km) south of Washington, after the region was blanketed by up to a foot (30 cm) of snow, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

