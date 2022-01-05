Left Menu

Rajnath Singh remembers Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday remembered former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary and called him a "main pillar of Indian politics".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 09:53 IST
Rajnath Singh remembers Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary
Union Minister Rajnath Singh with former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh (Photo:Instagram/Rajnath Singh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday remembered former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary and called him a "main pillar of Indian politics". "I bow to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a main pillar of Indian politics not only in Uttar Pradesh. He worked lifelong for the welfare of the poor, farmers and backward classes. My heartfelt tribute to him," Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Recalling the days of his presidentship of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP, Singh also shared a picture of him with Kalyan Singh in front of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in 1997. "I had a long experience working with him. Sharing an old picture with you all," he wrote on a social media platform.

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21, 2021, at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Kalyan Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022