Left Menu

SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 11:57 IST
SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his house, a party statement said. The Rajya Sabha member was scheduled to participate in a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ferozepur.

Modi will lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre at Ferozepur.

Dhindsa's party Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress have joined hands with the BJP for the 2022 state assembly polls.

Dhindsa has urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection. PTI CHS SUN VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022