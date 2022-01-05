Macron's 'piss off' comments trigger new COVID law debate suspension-media

France's lower house of parliament has again suspended debates over a bill to make it mandatory for people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, French media report on Wednesday. Members of the opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's majority party in Parliament asked for a suspension after Macron's comments saying he wanted to "piss off" the five million French people who are not vaccinated, France Info radio reported.

Review of the new law, which would remove the option of showing a negative test result instead of having the inoculations, will resume at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, the National Assembly said on its website The legislation has faced fierce resistance from anti-vaccination campaigners, as well as far-right and far-left groups.

Tense discussions in parliament on the new law were halted a first time Monday after midnight after a majority of deputies voted to suspend the session. Pro-government lawmakers were caught by surprise, and were not present in the chamber in sufficient numbers to block the motion.

