UK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19
British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Starmer had been due to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a question and answer session in parliament later on Wednesday. His deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place, the spokesperson said. Starmer previously tested positive for COVID in October.
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Starmer had been due to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a question and answer session in parliament later on Wednesday. His deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place, the spokesperson said. Starmer previously tested positive for COVID in October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- COVID
- Starmer
- British
- Labour
- Angela Rayner
- Keir Starmer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden tests negative for COVID after staffer tested positive -White House
Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in COVID cases across U.S.
White House employee, who contacted Biden, tests positive for COVID-19
Singapore finds suspected Omicron COVID-19 cluster in gym
Biden tests negative for COVID after staffer tested positive -White House