Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami announces raise in honorarium of sanitation workers from Rs 350 to Rs 500 per day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that the honorarium of sanitation workers will be raised from the existing Rs 350 per day to Rs 500 per day.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:26 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami announces raise in honorarium of sanitation workers from Rs 350 to Rs 500 per day
A visual from the meet with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that the honorarium of sanitation workers will be raised from the existing Rs 350 per day to Rs 500 per day. Dhami also assured to solve other problems of the sanitation workers.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during a meeting with the representatives of Uttarakhand Swachhkar Karmachari Sangh. The meeting took place under the leadership of former Chairman of Safai Karamcharis Commission, Bhagwat Prasad Bhakwana.

During the meeting, Bhakwana apprised Dhami about the sanitation workers as well as many other problems of the employees. On this occasion, the state president of Uttarakhand Swachhkar Karmachari Sangh, Ram Avtar Rajour, Madan Valmiki and other officials and sanitation workers were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022