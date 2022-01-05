Congress hates PM Modi, Punjab govt deliberately created a scenario to harm him: Smriti Irani

Following a security breach in Punjab involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy on Wednesday, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the state government deliberately created a scenario to cause harm to the Prime Minister. "Never before in the history of our country, has a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the Prime Minister will be brought to harm. We know Congress hates Modi, but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India," Irani said during a press conference here on Wednesday.

Terming it as a breakdown of the law and order situation in Punjab, Irani said, "The DGP claims he is incapable of providing support PMO and PM security detail. The Congress must give an answer." Raising questions over the lapse in security, the Union Minister said, "The questions we as BJP workers and nation needs to ask the Congress government in Punjab that why did the DGP give an all-clear to the PM security detail or the route that the PM was to undertake? Who in the Punjab government gave information about the PM's route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover?"

She further said that video evidence, which is now publicly available, brings such questions to the fore. PM Modi was atop the flyover for 20 minutes, she said, questioning, "Why did those who lead the security arrangements on behalf of the state government not respond to any calls or efforts to communicate to secure the PM?"

Slamming the Congress-led state government, Irani said, "These are not mere charges. This is the reality of Punjab under Congress government." She further alleged that Congress leader erupted with joy after the incident asking the PM, "Who his josh (enthusiasm) was?"

"My hope is that those who tried to bring the PM physical harm are met with justice," she said. PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. (ANI)

