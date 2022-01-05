Left Menu

New French election poll shows Macron would pip Pecresse in 2022 vote

Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse could run French President Emmanuel Macron close in the second round of this year's election if she can squeeze past right-wing rivals in round one, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. Far-right politicians Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour and conservative Pecresse were all tied on 16%.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 20:18 IST
New French election poll shows Macron would pip Pecresse in 2022 vote
  • Country:
  • France

Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse could run French President Emmanuel Macron close in the second round of this year's election if she can squeeze past right-wing rivals in round one, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. The poll by Harris Interactive for the magazine Challenges makes Macron the election's likely winner, in line with recent surveys that have shown his closest opponents failing to gather momentum despite criticism of Macron's COVID-19 policies.

The poll showed Macron would get 24% of votes in the first round of the election. Far-right politicians Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour and conservative Pecresse were all tied on 16%. The poll said Macron would win in April's run-off vote, estimating a margin of 51-49% if he faces Pecresse, 55-45% against Le Pen, and 61-39% against Zemmour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022