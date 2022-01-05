Modi greets Mamata Banerjee on her birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 67th birthday. Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister since 2011, is one of the most powerful regional satraps and a key opposition leader of the country. Modi tweeted, Birthday greetings to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 67th birthday. Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister since 2011, is one of the most powerful regional satraps and a key opposition leader of the country. Modi tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life.'' PTI KR NSD NSD
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Mamata Didi
- Mamata Banerjee
- Trinamool Congress
- Narendra Modi
- West Bengal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address IIT-Kanpur's convocation ceremony on Dec 28
PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation tomorrow
PM Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission seeks to provide clean tap water to every home
Uddhav recovering well, will attend Maharashtra Assembly session: Sena MP tells Modi
'Step in right direction': Real estate players welcome inauguration of skill development centre in Goa by PM Modi