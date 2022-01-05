Modi greets Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 67th birthday. Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister since 2011, is one of the most powerful regional satraps and a key opposition leader of the country. Modi tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life.'' PTI KR NSD NSD

