Why PM Modi was stopped if there was less crowd at Punjab rally? MP minister
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped if there was less crowd at a ground in Punjab where he was to address a rally, and sought a response from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the matter.In a major security lapse, the prime ministers convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''stopped'' if there was less crowd at a ground in Punjab where he was to address a rally, and sought a response from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the matter.
In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally. Talking to reporters here, Mishra questioned the silence of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu over the matter.
On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said ''there were 70,000 chairs which had been put up at the Ferozepur public rally venue of the BJP, but ''only 700 turned up (for the BJP event), what can I do in this?" Asked about Channi's comments, Mishra said, ''If there was less crowd, then they should have allowed the prime minister to go. Why did they stop him?''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
States need to ensure that eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid: PM Narendra Modi at review meet.
Important for states to ensure oxygen supply equipment are installed, fully functional: PM Narendra Modi at Covid review meet.
Anti-national forces trying to spread anarchy in Punjab: Channi; Oppn leaders condemn Ludhiana blast
Ludhiana court explosion: CM Channi announces free medical treatment for all injured
Strategy for proactive, focussed, collaborative, cooperative fight against Covid should guide all our actions: PM Narendra Modi tells officials.