BJP worker's body found hanging in Bengal, party blames TMC

The body of a BJP youth wing leader in West Bengals Alipurduar district was found hanging from a bamboo structure, police said. Shuvro Jyoti Ghosh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha local committee, was found hanging near his residence in Ghagra village in Banchukamari area on Wednesday, an officer said.

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 06-01-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a BJP youth wing leader in West Bengal's Alipurduar district was found hanging from a bamboo structure, police said. Shuvro Jyoti Ghosh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha local committee, was found hanging near his residence in Ghagra village in Banchukamari area on Wednesday, an officer said. The BJP alleged that he was murdered by members of the Trinamool Congress, a charge denied by the state's ruling party.

''TMC miscreants killed Shuvro Jyoti Ghosh, a 22-year-old BJP activist of Alipurduar assembly. Mamata Banerjee steers the tyrannical law in West Bengal! The people of Bengal will give a befitting reply!'' the saffron party's state unit wrote on Twitter. Local BJP workers held a demonstration to protest against the incident and blocked the Buxa Feeder Road for some time to press their demand for immediate arrest of the culprits.

Ghosh was missing since Tuesday evening, the police officer said, adding that the circumstances behind his death are being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

