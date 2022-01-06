Left Menu

West Bengal CM to have virtual meeting with PM Modi tomorrow on COVID situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will have a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 14,022.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will have a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 14,022. Addressing a press conference in Howrah district today, the Chief Minister said, "The number of daily COVID-19 cases has increased to 14,022 and active cases to 33,042 in the state. I will attend a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow."

Giving details about the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal, she asserted to increase the restrictions with the mandatory RT-PCR test for interstate border area movement. "A total of 2,075 COVID-19 patients hospitalized here and as many as 403 areas are containment zones. The positivity rate is 23.17 percent, the fatality rate is 1.18 percent, and around 19,517 beds are available. The RT-PCR must for interstate border area movement," she added.

Further, the chief minister said that the next 15 days are important and the state government will increase COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

