BJP politicising issue of security breach during PM's Punjab visit: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused the BJP of politicising the issue of security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab and dubbed it as a "conspiracy" to defame the Congress government in that state.

Denying security lapses on part of the Punjab government, Baghel also asked the prime minister whether he will take action against central security agencies for making a "sudden" change in his travel plan. In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

"The PM's security is the topmost priority irrespective of the party he belongs to. There should be no mistake in it. But, the statements being given by BJP leaders and Union ministers after Wednesday's development are unfortunate," Baghel said at a press conference here.

"Why the weather condition was not assessed when the PM's programme was prepared? Even when he took off from Delhi (for Punjab), were the agencies not aware of the weather condition? If the weather information was already there, then why weren't alternate arrangements made in advance?'' he asked. The Punjab government had roped in 20 IPS officers and 10,000 police personnel for the PM's security at the places where it was sought. But, how come the plan was suddenly changed? Baghel sought to know.

Farmers from Punjab were on a protest for 14 months against farm laws. Seven hundred farmers were ''martyred'' (allegedly during protest), he claimed. There is an atmosphere of ''resentment'' against the PM and the BJP in the entire Punjab. Despite being aware of it, he (PM) decided to go by road, that too suddenly, the Congress leader said.

"After returning to Bathinda, he (PM) made a statement that 'say thanks to the CM that he could return safely'...what kind of threat did he have? Was there stone-pelting on the car (in the PM's convoy)? Had he been shown black flags? It means you are doing politics in the name of security," Baghel claimed.

"You (PM) cannot tolerate that a Dalit has become the chief minister of Punjab. You are just doing politics, fearing defeat in the upcoming elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh," he further claimed.

Baghel said the main issue is that there were only around ''700 people'' at the scheduled rally of the PM.

"Where farmers are agitating and there is an atmosphere of resentment, such kind of drama should not be staged. The drama was done because the popularity of the BJP and the PM is declining," Baghel claimed.

Terming the entire episode as a ''conspiracy'' to defame the Punjab government, he said, "...see the chronology. The plan was made to dislodge an elected government. There was no crowd in the PM's scheduled rally. When the chairs were empty, then why was he heading there?'' Hitting out at the BJP on its demand to dismiss the Punjab government over the issue, Baghel said, "...an entire generation of the Congress was wiped out in the Jhiram valley Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in 2013. Did they then remove the chief minister (referring to the then CM and BJP leader Raman Singh)?" Claiming that the BJP was seeking people's sympathy in the wake of the upcoming elections (in some states), Baghel said, "You (PM) will stoop to such a low to get sympathy? You went there only to do politics which is unfortunate.'' He further claimed that central security agencies took a ''risk'' by changing the PM's programme suddenly, and asked what action will be taken against them.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a ''thorough probe'' into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

