Left Menu

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:25 IST
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur tests positive for coronavirus
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

''I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I'm feeling fine, but I request everyone who came in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested,'' the former minister of state for external affairs said in a tweet.

Kaur is wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

In recent days, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda have also tested positive for Covid.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab and Haryana over the past one week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022