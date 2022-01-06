PM Security Breach: Punjab CM briefed leadership about incident, party fields top leaders to counter BJP

Amid the controversy over the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, State Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has briefed the party leadership in the national capital on Thursday about the incident and facts. According to sources, the Chief Minister has put the facts that there was no lapse from the Governments side and there was complete Assistance to SPG.

One of the top sources of the party told ANI that after taking the view from Channi it was decided by the party to counter the agenda set up by the BJP on the incident and party fielded. Two Chief Ministers and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha into the action and asked them to brief media on this and counter the stand of BJP.

LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Khadge addressed a Press Conference in Bengaluru at 1.30 pm Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur at 2 pm while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed Media in Jaipur at 3.30 pm. Gehlot said, "Congress wants to tell the prime minister that his security is everyone's responsibility. It is unfortunate that politics is being done on this. PM should not have made such a remark ('Made it back alive' remark by PM)".

He further said that the Chief Minister of Punjab himself is saying that you get the matter investigated. We are wrapping the Congress over this incident and maligning a party because there is an election in 5 states. There is a spirit of non-violence in the blood of Congress and violence in the blood of BJP-RSS. Baghel took on the PM on his remarks and said, "After coming back to Bathinda, the PM gives a statement that I returned safely, so thank you. Was your car pelted with stones, were you shown black flags? What such incident happened that you needed to make this statement, it means you are doing purely politics. The Prime Minister should not have fallen so low, should not have come so low, and made a statement that his life was saved. Making such a statement for political gains is very unfortunate. This conspiracy was hatched to defame the Congress government of Punjab, all plans were made to discredit the elected government and how it could be ousted. The chairs were empty, so why were you going there?"

Meanwhile, Kharge said, "Everyone respects the PM. Who told you to go by road? Have you talked to the state government about this? People came on the road, the Punjab government could not control it, there was some misunderstanding. It would have been better to go back, it is not right to blame the state government." With this counter-strategy, Congress tried to put up the view that the incident is being highlighted to hide the failure of the rally in Punjab and termed it a political drama.

While on the other hand, BJP is IN no mood to let it go like this. BJP ruling states Chief Ministers and other senior leaders performed pooja for the safety of PM Modi and BJP is taking on the top leadership of Congress party for hacking a conspiracy against PM Modi. (ANI)

