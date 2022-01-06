Left Menu

BJP leader Jiten Gajaria hasn't been arrested, only recording statement, claims lawyer Vivekanand Gupta

Social media convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra Jiten Gajaria was summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police Crime Branch's Cyber Cell on Thursday for his alleged tweet on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Social media convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra Jiten Gajaria was summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police Crime Branch's Cyber Cell on Thursday for his alleged tweet on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray. Jiten Gajaria was seen present at BKC Cyber Police Station to record his statement after being summoned by police over his tweets.

In this matter, Vivekanand Gupta, who is also Gajaria's lawyer and a BJP leader told ANI, "Jiten Gajaria hasn't been arrested. He is only recording his statement." "Jiten Gajaria's tweet was under the legal framework. There was nothing objectionable in it. But he was called to by the police to record his statement," he added.

Reportedly, Gajaria had on January 4, posted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray with the caption "Marathi Rabri Devi". After the uproar, Jiten Gajaria deleted the Twitter post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

