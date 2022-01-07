Left Menu

U.S. worried Cruz Nord Stream 2 sanction plan would undermine united front

U.S. worried Cruz Nord Stream 2 sanction plan would undermine united front
The U.S. State Department is worried that a vote being pushed by Republican Ted Cruz in the Senate to slap sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would undermine the united front in response to Russia, spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

"Our concern is that, if passed, the legislation would only serve to undermine unity amongst our European allies at a crucial moment when we need to present a unified front in response to Russian threats against Ukraine," he told reporters.

