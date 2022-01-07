Left Menu

No political party worked for upliftment of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh: Owaisi

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at the political parties in the state and said that none of them has worked for the upliftment of Muslims.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:26 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at the political parties in the state and said that none of them has worked for the upliftment of Muslims. Addressing a press conference during the presentation of "Muslims in Uttar Pradesh: Development, Security & Inclusion", Owaisi alleged, "There has been injustice with the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh. No government in the state worked for the upliftment of the Muslims of the state."

Owaisi further said that the political parties kept gaining Muslim votes by appeasement. "The political parties kept gaining their votes by appeasement. The change has to come. We will present this report to the people of the state, then they can decide who is using them," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

