Kazakh president says has ordered forces to open fire without warning

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday he had ordered security personnel to open fire without warning in event of further disturbances, adding that those who failed to surrender would be "destroyed."

Up to 20,000 "bandits" had attacked the financial capital Almaty and were destroying state property, Tokayev said in a televised address. He said peacekeeping forces sent from Russia and neighboring states had arrived at Kazakhstan's request and were in the country on a temporary basis to ensure security.

Tokayev also thanked President Vladimir Putin as well as the leaders of China, Uzbekistan, and Turkey for their assistance in quelling the uprising.

