Priyanka to interact with people live on Saturday
New Delhi, Jan 7 PTI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold an interaction with people as part of the partys Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon campaign, she announced through her Facebook page on Friday. The party has also decided to give 40 per cent assembly seat tickets to women candidates in the UP election.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold an interaction with people as part of the party’s 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign, she announced through her Facebook page on Friday. In a post, the leader announced she will hold the interaction live on Saturday 2 pm through her Facebook page and YouTube channel and will answer people's queries. Congress party had launched the campaign championing women in Uttar Pradesh which goes to polls soon. The party has also decided to give 40 per cent assembly seat tickets to women candidates in the UP election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Priyanka Gandhi
- YouTube
- Ladki
- New Delhi
- PTI Congress
- Congress party
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Australia puts website accused of fake journalists on register for payment by Facebook, Google
Facebook appeals UK ruling that it must sell Giphy
EXCLUSIVE-Australia puts website accused of fake journalists on register for payment by Facebook, Google
Sampath Rai aka Rai Star YouTube Channel crosses 6 million subscribers
UP polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to participate in 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' programme in Firozabad on Dec 29