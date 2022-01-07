Successive governments in Uttar Pradesh neglected Muslims: Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Friday that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh had been neglected by successive governments and accused political parties of making false promises to the community to garner votes.

The minorities in Uttar Pradesh have been misused by all political parties and injustice has been done with them, he alleged, adding that many promises were made to them but no government worked for the community's progress.

Talking to reporters here, Owaisi said he had got a report prepared on the backwardness of minorities with the help of renowned scholars and added he would want all political parties, policy makers and the voters of Uttar Pradesh to read it and decide for themselves.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due in a few months.

To a question, the AIMIM leader said election manifestos released by different political parties are aimed at betraying people. The BJP had said it would give jobs to 70 lakh people in its 2017 manifesto, but what happened to the promise, he asked.

He also claimed that madrasa teachers are not getting salaries for two years and blamed the central and state governments for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)