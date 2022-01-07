Left Menu

Sitaram Yechury says CPI-M only party that releases party's resolution publicly to strengthen inner-party democracy

Former Rajya Sabha member and member of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury on Friday stated that CPI-M is the only party that releases party's resolution publicly and aims to strengthen inner-party democracy.

Former Rajya Sabha member and member of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury on Friday stated that CPI-M is the only party that releases party's resolution publicly and aims to strengthen inner-party democracy. "The main agenda discussed after the Central Committee meeting is to draft a political resolution that will be placed before the party soon. The Central Committee will discuss the draft and on that basis, the draft will be filed and released for the public," Yechury said.

The Central Committee meeting of the CPI-M is being held from January 7 to 9 at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baglingampally at Hyderabad. He further said, "CPI-M is the only party that practices inner party democracy to such an extent that this resolution is released publicly. Every single party member has a right to send suggestions directly to the central committee that will be considered and replied to in the party. This is the procedure we maintained for strengthening the inner party democracy in our party."

"Apart from this agenda, we will also discuss the current political situation and the forthcoming elections to the state assemblies that are going to take place," he said. (ANI)

