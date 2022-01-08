Assembly polls dates for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, UP to be announced today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. "Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," reads the official statement.

"The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8," it added. Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls. (ANI)

