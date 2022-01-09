PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh

Paying tributes to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his life and message give strength to millions of people. Modi said he will always cherish the fact that his government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav (birth anniversary). He tweeted, ''Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time.'' PTI KR DV DV

