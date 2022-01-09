Left Menu

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, successfully underwent an "elective medical procedure" and is expected to be discharged in a few days, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday. Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted on Dec. 16 before being discharged a week later.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-01-2022 11:55 IST
Mahathir Mohamad Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, successfully underwent an "elective medical procedure" and is expected to be discharged in a few days, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday. "The procedure was uneventful and went as planned," the institute said in a statement.

Mahathir was admitted into the institute on Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalized. Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted on Dec. 16 before being discharged a week later.

