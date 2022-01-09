Odisha govt issues notification for panchayat polls

The Odisha government issued notification for elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions, paving the way for the State Election Commission (SEC) to announce the date of the polls.

The three-tier system comprises zilla parishads at the district level, panchayat samitis at the block level and grama panchayats at the village level.

The notification was issued after the State Election Commissioner met the Chief Secretary on Saturday.

As per the notification, the government called upon the grama panchayats of the state to elect their ward members and sarpanches in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Grama Panchayat Act, 1964, except Dhinkia panchayat in Erasama block of Jagatsinghpur district.

The government also called upon the constituencies of the zilla parishads to elect their members in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Zilla Parishad Act, 1991, and the constituencies of the panchayat samitis to elect their members in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959.

The SEC is likely to announce the date of the panchayat elections after holding an all-party meeting on Monday, officials said.

The Odisha government also released the final list of reservation for the posts of zilla parishad chairperson in all the 30 districts.

As per a notification, 15 posts of chairpersons of the 30 zilla parishads have been reserved for women.

