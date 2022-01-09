HP BJP submits memo to governor on 'security lapse' during PM's Punjab visit

A delegation of Himachal Pradesh BJP Sunday submitted a memorandum to the state governor regarding ''security lapse'' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab.

The BJP delegation led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan and submitted the memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, a BJP spokesperson said.

The BJP urged that strict action should be taken against the culprits after conducting a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover in Firozepur for nearly 20 minutes on January 5 due to a blockade by farmers. He then returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

