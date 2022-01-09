Left Menu

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday he had tendered his resignation, in an internal power struggle within the ruling right-wing conservatives on their candidate for presidential elections in 2023. "I will make an announcement when I take my final decisions," Christodoulides said. The Rally party is to start the nomination process for its candidate on Monday.

Cyprus foreign minister quits in presidential succession battle
Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday he had tendered his resignation, in an internal power struggle within the ruling right-wing conservatives on their candidate for presidential elections in 2023. Christodoulides, appointed in March 2018, has long been viewed as harboring presidential ambitions, causing friction within his own Democratic Rally party. On Friday party leader Averof Neohytou, who is seeking his party's nomination in the presidential race, urged Christodoulides to clarify his intentions.

In a statement, Christodoulides said he would be 'interested' in the presidential election next year but that he was not yet ready to make a definitive decision. "I will make an announcement when I make my final decisions," Christodoulides said.

The Rally party is to start the nomination process for its candidate on Monday. Christodoulides's silence on persistent rumors he has been eyeing the presidency caused disquiet in the Rally party's ranks that his potentially independent bid could be divisive. Christodoulides said his resignation would take effect on Jan. 11. He said he had submitted his resignation to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades 'some days ago' and it was accepted on Jan. 7.

