BJP appoints KN Kasmikoya as State President of Lakshadweep

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed KN Kasmikoya as the new President of the Lakshadweep unit of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:26 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
"BJP National President Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri K.N. Kaamikoya, as State President of Lakshadweep BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect," said a letter from Arun Singh, National General Secretary, BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, Phunchok Stanzin was appointed as the President of the Ladakh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

