BJP MLA from Bihar's Narkatiaganj Rashmi Verma resigns

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Narkatiaganj Rashmi Verma on Sunday announced her resignation citing "personal reasons".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:21 IST
BJP MLA from Bihar's Narkatiaganj Rashmi Verma resigns (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Narkatiaganj Rashmi Verma on Sunday announced her resignation citing "personal reasons". In his letter to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Verma said, "I am resigning from the membership of Bihar Legislative Assembly because of my personal reasons. Kindly accept my resignation."

She was elected to Bihar Assembly from Narkatiaganj seat on BJP ticket in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. With the resignation of Rashmi Verma, the tally of BJP in Assembly will reduce to 73 if Speaker accepts her resignation.

The NDA had secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2020, of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

