Left Menu

Citing NCP leader, Shiv Sena MLA claims MVA deprives seniors of ministerial berths

A Shiv Sena MLA from Solapur district in Maharashtra on Sunday claimed that he could win the 2019 elections only due to the support of BJP, NCP and other small parties.Addressing a gathering in Pandharpur, MLA Shahajibapu Patil, who represents the Sangola constituency, also alleged that senior legislators like NCPs Baban Shinde are deprived of a ministerial berth in the MVA government.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:04 IST
Citing NCP leader, Shiv Sena MLA claims MVA deprives seniors of ministerial berths
  • Country:
  • India

A Shiv Sena MLA from Solapur district in Maharashtra on Sunday claimed that he could win the 2019 elections only due to the support of BJP, NCP and other small parties.

Addressing a gathering in Pandharpur, MLA Shahajibapu Patil, who represents the Sangola constituency, also alleged that senior legislators like NCP's Baban Shinde are deprived of a ministerial berth in the MVA government. Patil claimed that he was not given any ministry and was asked to keep quiet by his party after the elections. ''There are only 1,100 votes of Shiv Sena in the tehsil. Despite that I was elected as an MLA due to the support of the BJP, NCP and other parties,'' Patil claimed.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government also comprising the NCP and Congress.

The Sena fell out with the BJP after the 2019 polls claiming that its ''just'' claim to the post of the chief minister was rejected. Patil also alleged that he was asked to stay calm and not given any ministry. ''It is understood that I am very new to the party (Shiv Sena) but there are others like Babanrao Shinde from NCP who have been winning for the last 30 years but they are still not given any ministerial berth,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022